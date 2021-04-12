first bank  

Smith House Galleries invites artist proposals for 2022 exhibitions

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021, 8:42 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the ValleyArts Council of the Valley announces a Call for Artists to exhibit during 2022 at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.

ACV accepts exhibition proposals in a variety of media for individual, group, and collaborative shows. Proposals reflecting the diversity of artists and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community are particularly encouraged.

Submission guidelines and application form are available online: valleyarts.org/submissions.

Deadline for proposals is 11:59 pm, May 15.

For more information, call 540.801.8779 or email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com.

Support for Smith House Galleries and other Arts Council of the Valley programs is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Matchbox Realty, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, and Riner Rentals.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments


%d bloggers like this: