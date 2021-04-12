Smith House Galleries invites artist proposals for 2022 exhibitions

Arts Council of the Valley announces a Call for Artists to exhibit during 2022 at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.

ACV accepts exhibition proposals in a variety of media for individual, group, and collaborative shows. Proposals reflecting the diversity of artists and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community are particularly encouraged.

Submission guidelines and application form are available online: valleyarts.org/submissions.

Deadline for proposals is 11:59 pm, May 15.

For more information, call 540.801.8779 or email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com.

Support for Smith House Galleries and other Arts Council of the Valley programs is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Matchbox Realty, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, and Riner Rentals.

