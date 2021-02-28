Smith House Galleries hosts virtual RCPS student artVISION exhibition in March

Published Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley announces the fifth annual artVISION: Rockingham County Youth Art Month Show, March 1-26.

The 2021 Smith House Galleries exhibition will present more than 85 works online in three (elementary, middle, high school) virtual albums.

All three exhibitions will be available on facebook.com/acofthevalley, with support provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Matchbox Realty, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, and Riner Rentals. Smith House Galleries March exhibition sponsors are Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc. and Rockingham County Public Schools.

Beth Harter, RCPS supervisor of fine arts (and member of the ACV Board of Directors), worked with school art teachers to coordinate the exhibition.

“We’re so pleased to exhibit artwork from Rockingham County Public Schools again this year” Harter said. “And, as much as we enjoy in-person exhibitions, we hope this year’s virtual format will allow even more people to experience and appreciate what RCPS students have created.”

The online artVISION exhibitions will also be available at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

Related

Comments