Smith House Galleries hosts student artVISION exhibition in March

Arts Council of the Valley announces the third annual ​artVISION: Rockingham County Youth Art Month Show, March 1-29, at Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main St, Harrisonburg.

Opening reception for this all-student show is scheduled during First Fridays Downtown, March 1 from 5-8 pm. Reception sponsor is Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. ACV’s Lead Sponsors are Union Bank & Trust (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Moran Wealth Group (Smith House Galleries 2019 Art Series).

Beth Harter, RCPS supervisor of fine arts (and member of the ACV Board of Directors), worked with school art teachers to coordinate the 95 pieces for display in the galleries.

“We’re so pleased to exhibit artwork from every one of the ​Rockingham County Public Schools,” Harter said, noting the exhibition includes 50 pieces of elementary artwork representing 15 schools; 20 works by students at four middle schools; and 25 creations by students at four high schools.

Smith House Galleries are open Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays (March 2, 9, 16, 23) from 10 am to 2 pm.

