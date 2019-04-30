Smith House Galleries hosts May 3 opening reception of REFLEX: Paintings by Christopher G. Michael

The May REFLEX exhibition at Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) Smith House Galleries features graphite, ink, and watercolor paintings by Christopher G. Michael.

Opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled during First Fridays Downtown, May 3 from 5 to 8 pm. sponsored by Donald Albright and Earlynn Miller. ​ACV’s Lead Sponsors are Union Bank & Trust (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Moran Wealth Group (Smith House Galleries 2019 Art Series).

A Rockingham County Public Schools art teacher, Michael holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Bridgewater College, with plans to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture. He has been involved in a number of solo and group exhibitions, and is the recipient of five Arts for Education grants through Arts Council of the Valley’s Advancing the Arts program. Michael was named 2014-15 Teacher of the Year at Linville Edom Elementary, and 2016-17 Teacher of the Year at Peak View Elementary.

“REFLEX is an investigation and exploration of the shapes, forms, and color that deliberately and subconsciously seize my attention,” Michael explained. “These paintings offer a glimpse into the passing energy of thoughts as they enter and exit the mind and the conglomeration of those images.”

“Like a thought,” he added, “the strokes and colors are quick but permanent; no erasing was involved in the process. Each mark is a reaction rather than a planned procedure. Nature is the basis for these works. Thus, the paintings flow in a natural and spontaneous way.”

Influenced and inspired by the work of Wassily Kandinsky, Frank Stella, and Georgia O’ Keeffe, Michael says he is intrigued by the balance of chaos and control in a work of art. He added, “Art for me is about exploration and what you learn about yourself and art in the process.”

Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, is open Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays (May 4, 11, 18) from 10 am to 2 pm. REFLEX will be on exhibition May 3-31.

