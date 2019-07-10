Smith House Galleries features works by Deliece Blanchard, Ellen Martin in July

The July exhibition at Arts Council of the Valley’s Smith House Galleries features impressionist landscape paintings by Deliece Blanchard and platinum/palladium nature photographs by Ellen Martin.

Smith ​House Galleries is located at 311 South Main St, Harrisonburg.

Martin’s exhibition, ​ Platinum/Palladium Photographs is displayed in the Rhapsody Room, with Blanchard’s impressionist landscape paintings, ​ The Wild Garden, located in the Darrin-McHone Gallery.

Blanchard paints with lyrical marks that reveal her background in music. Her accomplishments include four painting fellowships at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, the acceptance of work into the 2018 Oil Painters of America National Salon Show and the 2019 American Impressionist Society Small Works Exhibit, and multiple plein air awards. She will participate in six national plein air events in 2019 and will be in residence at the Tyrone Guthrie Arts Centre in Ireland, in April 2020. Her work appears in academic and corporate collections, including Randolph College and the Virginian Hotel in Lynchburg.

Blanchard has degrees in biology and music from the University of Virginia, and taught orchestra in the public schools for 24 years.

Martin has operated a professional photography studio in Lexington for more than 20 years. Her fine art photography has been exhibited throughout the Valley, and has won many awards, including first place in photography at the Bath County Art Show in 2015 and 2016 and 4​th​ place in 2018. She also received an Honorable Mention in Photography at the 2018 VMRC Juried Art Exhibition.

She has also photographed Chinese export porcelain from the Washington and Lee University’s collection for a scholarly catalog.

Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, is open Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays (July 13 & 20) from 10 am to 2 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google