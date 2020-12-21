Smith House Galleries features online art, poetry exhibition by Friends Art Group

Arts Council of the Valley announces its new virtual exhibition, To Walk Softly, which will be featured on the ACV Facebook page Dec. 30 – Jan. 29.

The exhibition features works by poets and artists of Valley Friends Meeting in Dayton. Mediums range from acrylic, graphite, oil, and watercolor to found objects, woodcarving, and video.

Support for the exhibition is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Matchbox Realty and Riner Rentals. Robert Bersson, Donna Detrich, Veronica Horst, Eliza Hoover, and Kat Moon created 2D, 3D, and video works for the exhibition.

Artists Eileen Dight, Doris Martin, and Martha Merz contributed both visual works and poetry. Other poets sharing their literary works are Linda Ankrah-Dove, Pamela Cook, Leslie Harris, Hannah Kunde, and Dave Moyer.

“As poets and artists, we share a reverence for walking softly on the earth,” the artists’ group statement explains. “Our work often references the land, birds, insects, plants, rocks and water which inspire us and feed our imaginations. Our work also reflects a range of personal experiences, among them observations and reflections on daily existence, of working for justice and of living in the current pandemic.”

Artists and poets in the exhibition came together out of a shared level of involvement, past or present, in Valley Friends Meeting. Ranging in age from 18 to 83, some are students, some are dedicated professionals, some are retired.

Smith House Galleries’ previous and present virtual exhibitions are available for viewing on Arts Council of the Valley’s Facebook page (facebook.com/acofthevalley) in the Photo Album section.

For more information on Arts Council of the Valley, visit valleyarts.org.

