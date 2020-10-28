Smith House Galleries features fifth annual ACV Artist Member Exhibition

Arts Council of the Valley will host its fifth annual Artist Member Exhibition online, with the exhibition available for viewing Nov. 5 – Dec. 18.

Featuring the works of 19 artists, the Artist Member exhibition includes ceramics, oil and acrylic paintings, mixed media, photography – something for everyone.

Most works are available for sale.

Participating artists are: Bahir Al Badry, Jo Ansah, John Bell, Robert Bersson, Trudy Cole, Claudia Furlow, Erin Harrigan, Laurence Heine, Frank Marshman, Janet Marshman, Doris Martin, Dietrich Maune, Julia Merkel, Cheryl Richards, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Viktorya Samoylov,

Debra Sheffer and Herb Weaver.

Visit facebook.com/acofthevalley (see the Photo Album section) to enjoy the November-December Artist Member exhibition, as well as these previous online albums:

Here’s Looking at You, paintings by Wendy Bowers Lam – May

Sheltering in (a Great) Place, oil paintings by Trudy L. Cole – June

Mapping the West, photography by Vince Lupo – July

Primordial Energy, mixed media works by Karla Britfeld – August

REFLECTIONS, watercolors by Brenda Hounshell and Kristen Colebank – September

For more information, see valleyarts.org, or email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com.

To become an ACV Artist Member, visit valleyarts.org/support-us.

