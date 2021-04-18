Smith House Galleries announces May Rocktown Camera Club exhibition

Published Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021, 12:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley announces a Smith House Galleries virtual exhibition May 3-28, featuring works by nine Rocktown Camera Club photographers.

Available on facebook.com/acofthevalley, the exhibition is sponsored by United Bank. Additional support comes from ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors: Matchbox Realty, Kathy

Moran Wealth Group, and Riner Rentals.

The online exhibition (also available at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition) features 20 black and white photographs, along with 23 color images highlighting views of the Shenandoah Valley.

Participating photographers are Jo Beaman, Linda Bradley, R. Bradley Chewning, Phyllis Garber, Laurence Heine, Joe Laughland, Jim Stiefvater, Jeffrey Reilley, and Lynn Whitmore.

Rocktown Camera Club was formed in 2012 to provide encouragement and help for beginning and amateur photographers, and as a venue for professional photographers to share their talents.

Arts Council of the Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages the Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program, and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings. For more information on Arts Council of the Valley, visit valleyarts.org.

Related

Comments