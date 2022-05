Small section of Grattan Street in Harrisonburg temporarily closed this week

Work in the area of the small section of Grattan Street between South Main and Liberty streets in Harrisonburg will cause the small crossover lane to be closed this week.

Work crews are expected to remain on location until Monday, May 16.

Vehicles will not be able to utilize the lane during that time. Drivers in the area on South Main and Liberty streets are asked to use caution while work takes place

