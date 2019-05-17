Small business tips: How to choose the right online software?

Owning and running a small business can be tough and incredibly exhausting. We live in a digital reality where professional tools can make your daily work much more efficient and even enjoyable. You want to use the best software for your work, and needless to say – for a very good reason.

The right technology can significantly help you save time and money, operate your business more effectively, increase employee productivity, boost staff morale, and let you focus on your core activities.

The market is swamped with many online software options: from hosted accounting and payroll solutions, cloud backup and storage services, and internet security tools to e-commerce platforms, business phone and fax apps and an endless variety of SaaS products in every possible niche.

However, please bear in mind that not all companies, which offer these applications are actually worthy of your trust, time, and hard earned money.

Some software providers offer great online products and services, superior customer support, and fantastic value for money while others fail to deliver on their promise.

With so many players on the market, who seem to be offering a similar type of service, choosing a vendor to work with can be a little bit confusing. So, how do you deal with this overwhelming task and make a wise choice? How can you avoid costly mistakes?

Here are 5 basic, easy to implement tips that can help you in your search.

Understand Your Needs

Every small business has unique needs that must be met by the chosen solution.

Before choosing a provider or product, figure out what specific features you actually need and make sure it delivers all the functionalities your business demands.

Furthermore, remember that a software package designed for mid-sized companies or enterprise environments differs completely from software for small businesses.

Research

Ask around. Consult with friends, colleagues, peers, or other business owners.

See how they handled a similar challenge and whether they are happy with their choice.

When you find a few potential products that can serve your company’s needs, research them.

Run a search on Google, read user reviews and testimonials and see if there are many recommendations (or alternatively, warnings) about the companies you consider.

Try Before You Buy

Many software companies offer small businesses the ability to sign up for a free trial, test their product, and evaluate its performance.

A free trial is a great way to thoroughly investigate a product, explore its functionality, user-friendliness and effectiveness and verify that it actually meets your specific business requirements.

Using free trials before purchasing can help you avoid the messy complications of choosing the wrong software and switching solutions down the road.

Support

As you compare different options, pay special attention to technical support.

Is it provided for free or does it cost extra money? How is it being delivered: by email, phone, chat, or through another channel? What are the support’s business hours?

Search the BBB Website

Have you found an interesting vendor? Take a look at its profile at the Better Business Bureau website and check if there are any red flags in complaints, lawsuits, government action, etc.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google