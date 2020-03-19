Small Business Development Center ready to assist Valley businesses

Published Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, 10:14 pm

The Small Business Development Center stands ready to provide assistance to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus shutdown in the Shenandoah Valley.

The SBDC is working actively and collaboratively with the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, local economic development offices and Chambers of Commerce to meet business needs.

Gov. Ralph Northam has engaged the U.S. Small Business Administration to implement a declaration to provide assistance in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for the cities and counties of the Commonwealth.

In the Shenandoah Valley, a number of resource providers and offices are prepared to assist the small business community in accessing these loans as well as working with them on other business challenges, whether they stem from the COVID-19 crises or not.

SBDC business advisors have received training directly from the SBA to help business owners prepare the required documentation and submit their applications for the EIDL funds.

Advisors, working remotely, are available and responsive to email inquiries, and will arrange to meet business owners via the phone or video conference.

The SBDC can be reached at SBDC@jmu.edu or 540-568-3227. Additional information about the Loan and other assistance is available at www.ValleySBDC.org/COVID-19.

