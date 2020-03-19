 

Small Business Development Center ready to assist Valley businesses

Published Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, 10:14 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

news

Photo Credit: fotosipsak/iStock Photo

The Small Business Development Center stands ready to provide assistance to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus shutdown in the Shenandoah Valley.

The SBDC is working actively and collaboratively with the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, local economic development offices and Chambers of Commerce to meet business needs.

Gov. Ralph Northam has engaged the U.S. Small Business Administration to implement a declaration to provide assistance in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for the cities and counties of the Commonwealth.

In the Shenandoah Valley, a number of resource providers and offices are prepared to assist the small business community in accessing these loans as well as working with them on other business challenges, whether they stem from the COVID-19 crises or not.

SBDC business advisors have received training directly from the SBA to help business owners prepare the required documentation and submit their applications for the EIDL funds.

Advisors, working remotely, are available and responsive to email inquiries, and will arrange to meet business owners via the phone or video conference.

The SBDC can be reached at SBDC@jmu.edu  or 540-568-3227. Additional information about the Loan and other assistance is available at www.ValleySBDC.org/COVID-19.



augusta free press news
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.