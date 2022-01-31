Slope work will slow traffic on U.S. 29 in Albemarle County Tuesday, Wednesday

VDOT is working to shore up roadside slopes on U.S. 29 south of Charlottesville due to erosion with the rise and fall of Moore’s Creek.

The work will happen between Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) and Route 1106 (Teel Lane) Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Crews will block off the right shoulder and right lane on northbound U.S. 29. Traffic will be limited to only the left lane for about a mile.

Motorists who must travel this stretch of road should slow down and watch for work crews in this area.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

