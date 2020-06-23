Slip and fall accident scheme leads to prison time

Among the various accidents in which someone might be involved, a slip and fall accident is among the most serious. If someone is involved in a slip and fall accident, they run the risk of suffering serious injuries. Some of the most common injuries that someone might suffer in a slip and fall accident include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and even bone fractures. Those who suffer these serious injuries could end up with large medical bills that they might not be able to pay. This could make it even harder if people are unable to return to work as a result of their injuries. In this situation, slip and fall accident lawyers can be helpful.

On the other hand, there are also people out there might try to fake a slip and fall accident in an effort to recover compensation for injuries they might not have really sustained. That is what happened recently when a slip and fall accident scheme took place in New York City. This scheme resulted in defrauding businesses in New York City and their insurance companies of over $30 million. The scheme was uncovered, prosecuted, and the defendants were recently sentenced to prison terms ranging from five years to seven years. All of them were convicted of conspiracy to commit both wire and mail fraud during a trial that lasted three weeks. Some of the defendants still have to be sentenced.

There was evidence introduced at trial that showed this scheme lasted for close to five years. There were participants who were recruited to stage slip and fall accidents that took place at various locations throughout the city. Then, these participants were supposed to claim that they had suffered injuries. Some of the most common places people faked their injuries included cellar doors, pot holes, and even cracks that were located in the sidewalk. They even recruited patients to say that they had suffered their slip and fall accident injuries at places throughout the city, trying to extort money from insurance companies.

It is great to see that this type of fraudulent activity was prosecuted. The fact remains that slip and fall accidents are serious and there are people who actually suffer major injuries in this manner. When this type of fraud happens, it discounts that actual injuries that other people suffer in real slip and fall accidents. It is important for people to remember that there are trained professionals who are willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Anyone who is involved in a slip and fall accident needs to know that they are not in this situation alone. There is always help available.

