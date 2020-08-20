Slight uptick in Virginia unemployment claims

Initial unemployment claims filed with the Virginia Employment Commission increased slightly in the most recent week.

The VEC reported Thursday that for the filing week ending Aug. 15, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 15,151. The latest claims figure was an increase of 1,886 claimants from the previous week, reversing some of the declines reported in early August.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 265,225, which was essentially unchanged from the previous week, but 245,425 higher than the 19,800 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

The continued weeks claimed number had trended downward in recent months before leveling off in the most recent filing week.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of initial claims filed from mid-March through the Aug. 15 filing week totaled 1,104,097, or 27 percent of pre-pandemic, payroll employment, according to figures released today.

