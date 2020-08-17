Slight uptick in gas prices in Virginia over past week

Published Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.99/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

Analysis

“For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven’t seen in decades,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“However, with new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again. Should demand continue to rebound, its only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve. ”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

August 17, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

August 17, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

August 17, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 17, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 17, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 17, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

August 17, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 17, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

August 17, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 17, 2010: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.95/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.94/g.

Richmond- $1.97/g, unchanged from last week’s $1.97/g.

West Virginia- $2.07/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.05/g.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments