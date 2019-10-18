Skyline Literacy wins CIS grant to assist on citizenship tests

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 8:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Skyline Literacy has been awarded a Citizenship and Assimilation Grant for $250,000 from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Of the over 60 organizations nationwide that applied for the grant, Skyline was one of only 29 organizations out of the 41 awarded to receive full funding and the only recipient in Virginia.

During the next 24 months, Skyline will prepare over 250 local lawful permanent residents to pass the U.S. citizenship test and interview in their journey to naturalization.

Skyline’s grant partner, Church World Service Harrisonburg, will manage the application process.

“As a long-time volunteer for Skyline Literacy as a tutor and tutor trainer and as a donor, I know about its immense value to the community it serves,” said Joy Loving, a member of the Skyline Literacy Board of Directors. “Helping newcomers adjust to their new homes and lives in the United States by enabling them to improve their English skills and pass their citizenship test greatly assists their assimilation into local culture and civic structure. Such help can make building a stable new life happen more smoothly and more quickly.”

Skyline Literacy relies on volunteers to deliver its services. It also depends on contributions from community members. If helping new arrivals learn English and understand American customs and values appeals to you, contact the office at 540-433-0505 and/or go to its website, Skyline Literacy, to make a donation.

Comments