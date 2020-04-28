Skin creams: What kind should I use?

Have you been looking for a vitamin C based all-purpose skin cream that can be the main defense of your skin for just about everything? Products such as The Quench 2nd Sephora are revolutionizing our skin care routines. This kind of lipid rich moisturizer gives the kind of all-day benefits that most products only dream of. Lipids are good fats that lock in moisture and give skin that healthy glow that everyone desires. Not only will your skin look great, you will have a protective barrier that locks out anything unwanted, and keeps your skin sealed up with the kinds of healthy fats and oils that provide the maximum benefits our skin needs. I’ve compiled some great info about these kinds of skin creams in the following article titled Skin creams: what kind should I use?

The key ingredient in these AM and PM Vitamin C creams is the quadralipid technology. Four separate lipids including natural cholesterol, two different ceramides, and 1 fatty acid make this cream head and shoulders better than the rest. These lipids do wonders for all kinds of different skin. Whether you have dry, cracked skin that desperately needs moisture, or you have oily skin that needs a lot of care, this is the product for you. And, the best part is, while you are treating your skin for the main problem as you see it, you will also be adding firmness and elasticity to your skin that will last a very long time. Lactic acid is another important ingredient in these vitamin C based skin creams, this will boost collagen production and cellular regeneration, thus keeping your skin firm and fresh.

Probably the most well known benefit of vitamin C based skin creams is the fact that they lock in moisture, and give you protection against the damage that dry cracked skin can cause. The four lipids do their job and provide the kid of ultra hydration that makes using this product very easy, all you need to do is use it in the morning, and then again at night and you are good to go. By using this vitamin C based skin cream product you will fortify your skin’s protective barrier, and the reason this helps is this barrier will prevent moisture loss and aid your skin’s natural defenses against dryness. Having this barrier working and healthy is the key to locking in your skin’s moisture, and by doing this twice a day you will prevent the kinds of age related wear and tear that makes skin look unflattering, dry, and wrinkled.

Your skin can now have the kind of bounce, hydration and radiance that used to be only available from a high end spa treatment, or wellness getaway. The quadralipid technology works to restore the kind of balance your skin has in its youth, and perhaps even surpass the best health your skin has ever been in. This is the perfect cream to save your skin from harsh winter weather, but at the same time, you will find using it all year will provide the same kinds of benefits. This vitamin C based skin cream will restore the skin’s most critical protective barrier layer, and this will keep your skin smooth, and prevents the dry cracking that winter can be responsible for. You’ll even find yourself using less moisturizer as your protective barrier is restored and skin’s deep hydration reservoir is replenished. You can find this awesome product online, or if you search your local high end skin care store, so don’t wait, try some of this vitamin C based skin care cream today, you won’t regret it!

Article by Jacob Maslow. Maslow is passionate about writing. His experience and varied interests lend themselves to a diverse palette of topics ranging from technology, marketing, politics, social media, ethics, current affairs, family matters and more. In his spare time, Jacob enjoys being an active member of social media including groups on Facebook and taking in the latest movies.

