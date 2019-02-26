Skills and courses you should consider if you want to get ahead in business

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Modern problems require modern solutions. It’s no longer enough just to have a college degree. In order to truly get ahead in your career these days, you’re more or less expected to have a laundry list of various certifications under your belt. While online and distance education has started to evolve to the point that finding classes isn’t difficult, deciding which ones are the best isn’t always easy.

Experts agree that there are a few vital courses that can help those who are hungry for success. If you’re looking to further your career, then consider any of the following programs. Even if they don’t directly correspond to the field you’re in, they can demonstrate that you’re a driven and responsible person.

Perhaps most importantly, any of these programs look great on a job application. Of course, if you have some extra free time there’s nothing wrong with getting more than one of the classes on this list under your belt.

Project Management Professional Training

Every single person who holds an official PMP certification is authorized to refer to themselves as an internationally recognized professional. Business leaders who take this classes are given an examination at the end to qualify for the certificate, which states that they’re capable of dividing tasks up into five different performance domains. Employers love the skills that PMP courses teach because they can empower staffers to become leaders and oversee projects. This is a great class for anyone who wants to start solving big problems in the workplace.

Life Coaching Courses

Communication is extremely important regardless of what kind of business you’re in. Sales representatives and marketing specialists need to really up their game if they want to continue attracting leads. Consider learning life coach skills so you can get inside the minds of others and understand their pain. Even if you have no plans to actually take a second career as a life coach, these skills are remarkably useful since they can help you see your clients’ situations from fresh point of view. When you start to see their problems more clearly, you’ll be in a much better position to offer them solutions.

Financial Analyst Classes

Many people are scared away from taking any kind of financial classes because they see that they’re required to demonstrate work experience in order to become a Certified Financial Planner. This is only one of many different financial certifications out there, however. Some types of consults don’t have to demonstrate professional experience and merely have to undergo a period of training that mirrors that of pretty much any other career program. If you’re already working in the financial industry, then demonstrating work experience might not be nearly as hard as you think. You may have already accrued more than enough time managing money to be considered an expert.

Real Estate Certification Programs

Depending on which jurisdiction you live and work in, you might actually be able to add real estate credentials to your resumé in less than a whole weekend. Some counties only require candidates to sit through a seminar that covers professional ethics and legal regulations. As soon as you complete the seminar, you’re able to manage at least some types of property.

Medical Billing & Coding Skills

Insurance coding courses have long been promoted as a quick way to enter the workforce with a professional’s salary. Unfortunately, this has never quite been the case. The good news is that if you’d like to add this very much in-demand skill to your resumé some local programs have offered training courses that only take around 80 hours. If you already have a foot in the door of the healthcare industry, then this can be an idea course to take.

Cyber Security Training Programs

Any number of experts promote IT training, but you actually should be more well-rounded when it comes to which certification programs you sign up for. However, cyber security is such a hot topic right now that some financial institutions are sinking a large amount of money into developing new lesson plans that are designed to teach people who don’t have formal IT backgrounds more about mitigating online threats. Considering how pervasive technology has become, it’s an ideal fit for people in most industries.

Related Content

Shop Google