Ski season passes now on sale at Massanutten Resort

Massanutten Resort is offering 2020-2021 ski season passes, including a new offering, a family pass for four immediate family members.

“We are more excited than ever to hit the slopes this ski season, and to welcome winter with affordable pass options for snow sport enthusiasts and vacationers,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management at Massanutten Resort. “While we are all hopeful for a great ski season, we understand that many pass holders are concerned with the current circumstances due to COVID-19. As a result, we have developed a thoughtful plan for our guests to purchase their ski season passes in advance with added peace of mind.”

The rate schedule is as follows:

Through Aug. 31

Special Value Individual Pass: $309; Full Season Individual Pass: $453; Full Season Student Pass: $385; Special Value Family Pass: $1,120; Full Season Family Pass: $1,520

Sept. 1-Oct. 31

Special Value Individual Pass: $334; Full Season Individual Pass: $478; Full Season Student Pass: $410; Special Value Family Pass: $1,200; Full Season Family Pass: $1,640

Nov. 1-Dec. 10

Special Value Individual Pass: $359; Full Season Individual Pass: $528; Full Season Student Pass: $460; Special Value Family Pass: $1,280; Full Season Family Pass: $1,850

Special Value Individual Pass: $398; Full Season Individual Pass: $586; Full Season Student Pass: $511; Special Value Family Pass: $1,400; Full Season Family Pass: $2,050

The resort’s new family offering includes passes for four immediate family members, including parent(s) and dependent children. For larger families, additional persons may be added at discounted rates by calling the Ski Office.

Special ski season pass rates are also available for military and gold card/property owners. Additional benefits with a season pass purchase include 10% off lodging and 10% off on-site dining at Massanutten Resort (excluding alcohol).

For added assurance and commitment to guests, pass purchases made through Oct. 31 are eligible for a full refund, no questions asked.

The refund deadline is Nov. 1. Additionally, pass purchases qualify for a free one-time deferment to the 2021/22 ski season regardless of pass price increases next season, as long as requests are made prior to opening day of the season or physically picking the pass if the season has begun.

“We want to go the extra mile so that our guests have confidence when purchasing a 2020/21 ski pass with us,” added Hess. “Skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of the best rates now, while enjoying our flexible refund and deferment policies. We look forward to making memories on the slopes together soon.”

