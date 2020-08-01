 

Sixty bankers graduate from Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management

Published Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, 6:15 am

Virginia Bankers AssociationSixty Virginia bankers marked their graduation from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management on Friday.

The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association in cooperation with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and was held virtually this year for the first time in its 82-year history.

Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the resilience the sixty bankers who graduated showed this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will  enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”

Joseph F. Collum, Chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and executive vice president, director of branch and business banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each summer when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”

The Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions and eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank.

Renee C. AldrichNational Capital Bank
Jerry R. Barnette JrBenchmark Community Bank
Sara C. BerryF&M Bank
Marianela BoardBurke & Herbert Bank
JT BoseHSBC Bank USA NA
Cedrick BrooksTruist Bank
Emma R. BrownFirst Bank & Trust Company
Miranda D. CaveBlue Ridge Bank, N.A.
Thomas C ClaiborneChesapeake Bank
Justin F. ClayTouchstone Bank
James H. ClementsThe Bank of Southside Virginia
Pat CollinsChain Bridge Bank
Amy Annette CopelandFarmers Bank
M. Denise CounceTowneBank
Matt CraneAtlantic Union Bank
Donna Wilkinson DavidsonAtlantic Union Bank
Colin DavisCarter Bank & Trust
Angela L. DickersonOak View National Bank
Starr EamighChesapeake Bank
Tracy ElliottChesapeake Bank
Mukhiddin FakhriddinovState Corporation Commission/Bureau of Financial Institutions
Adam S. FarmerTruPoint Bank
Robert T. FenderSkyline National Bank
Robert D. FieldsNew Peoples Bank
Jessica FloydTowneBank
Thomas M. FloydMainStreet Bank
Sharon FulfordChesapeake Bank
John MacGregor GarrettTowneBank
Daniela GregoireTruist Bank
Benjamin HallCommunity Bank of the Chesapeake
Michelle HarrisNational Bank
Shawna L. HerronOld Point National Bank
Tina HysonFirst Bank, Virginia
Tracey W. JamesonTowneBank
Adam JobeSouthern Bank and Trust Company
Shalini KapurJohn Marshall Bank
Thomas Hurst KelleyEssex Bank
Charles W. KettenackerCapital Bank, N.A.
Jessica KnightFirst Bank, Virginia
Melissa M. LinvilleFederal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Lyndon Brock LivesayFarmers and Miners Bank
Vicki Madden-JacksonBurke & Herbert Bank
Mia C. MalloryVillage Bank
Robert K. Mangus, Sr.Pinnacle Financial Partners
Shannon Michelle MaxeyVCC Bank
Abigail E. McGuireCarter Bank & Trust
Trittie A. MountcastleC&F Bank
Jacob L. MowryBlue Ridge Bank
Luke MullinsFarmers and Miners Bank
Sandra J. NewmanNew Peoples Bank
Shannon D. O’SheaTruist Bank
Meagan ParkerTowneBank
Kevin F. ReidSonabank
Debbie SchuttBank of Clarke County
Kenneth M. SelmerFirst National Bank
Alia SherwaniSandy Spring Bank
Karly E. TomlinMainStreet Bank
Michael W. VandergriftSandy Spring Bank
Jeffrey Scott WalkerFirst National Bank
Rachel Michelle YatesNew Peoples Bank

 

         
 

