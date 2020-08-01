Sixty bankers graduate from Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management
Sixty Virginia bankers marked their graduation from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management on Friday.
The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association in cooperation with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and was held virtually this year for the first time in its 82-year history.
Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the resilience the sixty bankers who graduated showed this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”
Joseph F. Collum, Chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and executive vice president, director of branch and business banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each summer when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”
The Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions and eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank.
|Renee C. Aldrich
|National Capital Bank
|Jerry R. Barnette Jr
|Benchmark Community Bank
|Sara C. Berry
|F&M Bank
|Marianela Board
|Burke & Herbert Bank
|JT Bose
|HSBC Bank USA NA
|Cedrick Brooks
|Truist Bank
|Emma R. Brown
|First Bank & Trust Company
|Miranda D. Cave
|Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.
|Thomas C Claiborne
|Chesapeake Bank
|Justin F. Clay
|Touchstone Bank
|James H. Clements
|The Bank of Southside Virginia
|Pat Collins
|Chain Bridge Bank
|Amy Annette Copeland
|Farmers Bank
|M. Denise Counce
|TowneBank
|Matt Crane
|Atlantic Union Bank
|Donna Wilkinson Davidson
|Atlantic Union Bank
|Colin Davis
|Carter Bank & Trust
|Angela L. Dickerson
|Oak View National Bank
|Starr Eamigh
|Chesapeake Bank
|Tracy Elliott
|Chesapeake Bank
|Mukhiddin Fakhriddinov
|State Corporation Commission/Bureau of Financial Institutions
|Adam S. Farmer
|TruPoint Bank
|Robert T. Fender
|Skyline National Bank
|Robert D. Fields
|New Peoples Bank
|Jessica Floyd
|TowneBank
|Thomas M. Floyd
|MainStreet Bank
|Sharon Fulford
|Chesapeake Bank
|John MacGregor Garrett
|TowneBank
|Daniela Gregoire
|Truist Bank
|Benjamin Hall
|Community Bank of the Chesapeake
|Michelle Harris
|National Bank
|Shawna L. Herron
|Old Point National Bank
|Tina Hyson
|First Bank, Virginia
|Tracey W. Jameson
|TowneBank
|Adam Jobe
|Southern Bank and Trust Company
|Shalini Kapur
|John Marshall Bank
|Thomas Hurst Kelley
|Essex Bank
|Charles W. Kettenacker
|Capital Bank, N.A.
|Jessica Knight
|First Bank, Virginia
|Melissa M. Linville
|Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
|Lyndon Brock Livesay
|Farmers and Miners Bank
|Vicki Madden-Jackson
|Burke & Herbert Bank
|Mia C. Mallory
|Village Bank
|Robert K. Mangus, Sr.
|Pinnacle Financial Partners
|Shannon Michelle Maxey
|VCC Bank
|Abigail E. McGuire
|Carter Bank & Trust
|Trittie A. Mountcastle
|C&F Bank
|Jacob L. Mowry
|Blue Ridge Bank
|Luke Mullins
|Farmers and Miners Bank
|Sandra J. Newman
|New Peoples Bank
|Shannon D. O’Shea
|Truist Bank
|Meagan Parker
|TowneBank
|Kevin F. Reid
|Sonabank
|Debbie Schutt
|Bank of Clarke County
|Kenneth M. Selmer
|First National Bank
|Alia Sherwani
|Sandy Spring Bank
|Karly E. Tomlin
|MainStreet Bank
|Michael W. Vandergrift
|Sandy Spring Bank
|Jeffrey Scott Walker
|First National Bank
|Rachel Michelle Yates
|New Peoples Bank
