Sixty bankers graduate from Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management

Published Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, 6:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sixty Virginia bankers marked their graduation from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management on Friday.

The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association in cooperation with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and was held virtually this year for the first time in its 82-year history.

Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the resilience the sixty bankers who graduated showed this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”

Joseph F. Collum, Chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and executive vice president, director of branch and business banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each summer when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”

The Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions and eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank.

Renee C. Aldrich National Capital Bank Jerry R. Barnette Jr Benchmark Community Bank Sara C. Berry F&M Bank Marianela Board Burke & Herbert Bank JT Bose HSBC Bank USA NA Cedrick Brooks Truist Bank Emma R. Brown First Bank & Trust Company Miranda D. Cave Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Thomas C Claiborne Chesapeake Bank Justin F. Clay Touchstone Bank James H. Clements The Bank of Southside Virginia Pat Collins Chain Bridge Bank Amy Annette Copeland Farmers Bank M. Denise Counce TowneBank Matt Crane Atlantic Union Bank Donna Wilkinson Davidson Atlantic Union Bank Colin Davis Carter Bank & Trust Angela L. Dickerson Oak View National Bank Starr Eamigh Chesapeake Bank Tracy Elliott Chesapeake Bank Mukhiddin Fakhriddinov State Corporation Commission/Bureau of Financial Institutions Adam S. Farmer TruPoint Bank Robert T. Fender Skyline National Bank Robert D. Fields New Peoples Bank Jessica Floyd TowneBank Thomas M. Floyd MainStreet Bank Sharon Fulford Chesapeake Bank John MacGregor Garrett TowneBank Daniela Gregoire Truist Bank Benjamin Hall Community Bank of the Chesapeake Michelle Harris National Bank Shawna L. Herron Old Point National Bank Tina Hyson First Bank, Virginia Tracey W. Jameson TowneBank Adam Jobe Southern Bank and Trust Company Shalini Kapur John Marshall Bank Thomas Hurst Kelley Essex Bank Charles W. Kettenacker Capital Bank, N.A. Jessica Knight First Bank, Virginia Melissa M. Linville Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Lyndon Brock Livesay Farmers and Miners Bank Vicki Madden-Jackson Burke & Herbert Bank Mia C. Mallory Village Bank Robert K. Mangus, Sr. Pinnacle Financial Partners Shannon Michelle Maxey VCC Bank Abigail E. McGuire Carter Bank & Trust Trittie A. Mountcastle C&F Bank Jacob L. Mowry Blue Ridge Bank Luke Mullins Farmers and Miners Bank Sandra J. Newman New Peoples Bank Shannon D. O’Shea Truist Bank Meagan Parker TowneBank Kevin F. Reid Sonabank Debbie Schutt Bank of Clarke County Kenneth M. Selmer First National Bank Alia Sherwani Sandy Spring Bank Karly E. Tomlin MainStreet Bank Michael W. Vandergrift Sandy Spring Bank Jeffrey Scott Walker First National Bank Rachel Michelle Yates New Peoples Bank

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments