Six ways to unwind after business/work hours

Published Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, 2:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It’s just 11:42 a.m., and you already wish for the day to come to an end so you can go home. Has it ever occurred to you that something might be wrong?

I honestly think something is wrong, and I have a theory.

You’re always feeling tired and drained a few hours into the day’s work because you didn’t recharge your batteries well enough the night before.

The human body and mind work like a telephone machine. Once the power in the phone battery is sapped, you have to recharge it to continue enjoying the phone’s full capability. Failure to do so will result in some limitations in the things you can do with the telephone, and finally, the whole thing shuts down.

Below are things you can do to unwind after every business day to recharge your battery against the next day.

1. Make evening relaxation a must-do

The first step towards unwinding after the day’s work is to be intentional about it. If you don’t make it a must-do in your daily schedule, you may find yourself jumping here and there a few days after you decided to start resting more.

So, make a habit of it. If need be, put it in writing, create a reminder note on your phone, or set the alarm for it. Anything at all that will tell you, “hey, it’s time to rest.”

2. Take a warm bath

Once you step into your house, make it a habit of walking straight into the bathroom and pouring yourself a nice warm bath.

Various researches have proven that having a nice warm bath activates the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the rest-and-digest response that occurs in our body when we’re at rest.

So, before doing anything at all, take a shower.

3. Exercise

I know the last thing you probably want to do after a long day at work is to further stress yourself. But I tell you exercises can do a lot of good for your overall wellness.

To be honest, it sounds absolutely counterintuitive asking someone to hit the gym, take a walk, or push some weights after a stressful day at work.

But the truth is science has found that there is a healthy correlation between exercising and de-stressing.

According to various medical reports, exercise releases endorphins, which are hormones that make one feel happier and more energetic.

It doesn’t matter how stressed you may be after business hours; exercising will relax your muscles and reset your mind, setting you up nicely for a relaxing evening.

4. Find a new hobby that excites you

One of the reasons why people find it hard to relax effectively after work is because they don’t have something engaging doing.

Most people just get home, have a nice bath, eat, and go to bed.

Having something engaging to do helps you in two ways. Firstly, it gives you something to look forward to every evening. Secondly, it does its main job of keeping you engaged, excited, and relaxed.

Personally, every evening I return from work, I take to my computer and play the online slot Indonesia games. I prefer these games to the traditional video console games because they’re cooler, less difficult, and engaging.

On top of that, I can win real money playing them. So, even when I’m at work, I’m always looking forward to playing in the evening because I know I’m going to win some money.

Pro Tip: Turns out I’m not alone; lots of people are playing slots with phone credit.

Yours may or may not be slots. Just find something that your heart beats for.

5. Go out and immerse yourself in a different scenery

This one is particularly good for people who walk from home. Staying at home and working might drain and tire you out faster than you think.

To re-energize yourself appropriately after each day’s work, take a walk outside and see a different environment.

Changing environments can provide a much-needed breath of fresh air.

6. Sleep

Finally, the most important unwinding tip.

Sleep, sleep and sleep.

It doesn’t matter how much you adhere to the tips we highlighted above; if you don’t sleep enough, your body will demand it the next day.

In order not to find yourself day-sleeping, napping unnecessarily at work, or feeling tired just a few hours into the day’s work, cultivate the habit of sleeping more.

According to WebMD, most adults need 7 to 9 hours, although some people may need as few as 6 hours or as many as 10 hours of sleep each day. Older adults (ages 65 and older) need 7-8 hours of sleep each day.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments