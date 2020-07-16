Six Liberty players named to NABC Honors Court

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, which included Liberty’s Tytist Dean, Scottie James, Keegan McDowell, Blake Preston, Josh Price and Colton Reed.

Liberty has the most players in the ASUN Conference to make the list.

The NABC recognizes more than 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

In order to make the NABC Honors Court, the student-athlete must be academically a junior or senior with a cumulative 3.2 GPA at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year and must have matriculated at least one year at their institution.

Liberty not only excelled on the court this season, but also in the classroom having posted a 3.32 cumulative GPA as a team.

Colton Reed: Business Administration (3.85 GPA)

Tytist Dean: Business Administration: Finance (3.62 GPA)

Blake Preston: Business Administration: Finance (3.52 GPA)

Josh Price: Business Administration: Entrepreneurship (3.51 GPA)

Keegan McDowell: Business Administration: Finance (3.33 GPA)

Scottie James: Mechanical Engineering (3.25 GPA)

