Six earn promotions at Harrisonburg Fire Department

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has announced the promotion of six individuals dedicated to serving their community.

Effective Aug. 1, 2019, Captain Jeff Rhodes was promoted to Battalion Chief and assigned to A-shift. Also effective Aug. 1, Lieutenant Curtis J. Chandler was promoted to Captain and assigned to Engine 23 on C-shift.

Master Firefighter Justin Knighten was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Engine 25 on A-shift.

Effective Oct. 1, 2019, Captain Scott Allison will be promoted to Battalion Chief and assigned to B-shift. Additionally, on Oct. 1, Lieutenant Morgan McComas will be promoted to Captain and assigned to Engine 25 on B-shift.

Firefighter Larry Bennington will be promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Engine 25 on C-shift.

“We are extremely proud of these individuals and recognize the dedication and effort they have invested in their careers,” HFD Chief Ian Bennett said. “We look forward to their leadership roles in continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

A promotional ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

A promotional ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is an ISO-Class II All-Hazards agency providing essential emergency and non-emergency life safety services to the public who live, work and travel in Harrisonburg. More information about the Fire Department is available on-line at www.harrisonburgva.gov/fire





Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.