Sit down to a Virginia-grown Thanksgiving feast

Fit the whole state on your plate this Thanksgiving with a holiday spread made from Virginia-grown agricultural products.

Taste Virginia flavors in every forkful—turkey raised in the Shenandoah Valley, sweet potatoes grown in the sandy soils of the southern Piedmont, apples cultivated in Blue Ridge orchards, aquaculture-raised oysters for dressing, and pie sourced from southwest Virginia’s pumpkin patches. Toast to the state’s agricultural abundance—and its hardworking growers—with locally brewed craft beverages, fresh apple cider and virtually unlimited varieties of Virginia wines.

“Choosing Virginia foods and beverages this holiday is a boost to the state’s economy and a fantastic way to thank Virginia farmers for their hard work,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

A pre-dinner charcuterie can be styled with a variety of Virginia-made processed products including sauces, peanuts, meats, cheeses, jams, baked goods, snacks and more. Consumers can look for the Virginia’s Finest label to ensure they are getting the best of local products.

“The Virginia Grown program helps consumers easily recognize farm products that are grown in the commonwealth,” Ring continued. “The blue and red Virginia’s Finest checkmark logo identifies top-quality Virginia specialty food and beverage products.

“When you buy local, your dollars stay in the state and community, which helps to keep Virginia’s agricultural industry healthy.”

To locate growers and retailers of your favorite Thanksgiving items, visit virginiagrown.com. Consumers also can find delicious local products at farmers markets, farm stands and supermarkets. This time of year, Virginia-grown produce could include late-season vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, hydroponic lettuce, winter squash, white potatoes and other cool-season crops.

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s agricultural commodity experts also encourage Virginians to seek out regionally grown Thanksgiving dinner items.

“Those thoughtful purchases help contribute to Virginia’s largest industry, which generates $70 billion annually and provides more than 334,000 jobs,” said Elijah Griles, commodity specialist for VFBF agriculture, development and innovation. “And when there are fewer miles for your food to travel from farm to plate, Virginians can enjoy their favorite Thanksgiving items at peak freshness and nutritional value.”

