Sisters in Crime grant to help Augusta County Library buy books

Sisters in Crime has awarded a $1,000 We Love Libraries grant to the Augusta County Library to help the library buy books or audiobooks for its collection.

A member of Sisters in Crime, Mollie Cox Bryan, will be presenting the award at the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville location on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend this presentation and celebration.

Sisters in Crime is dedicated to promoting the ongoing advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers. Members are authors, readers, publishers, agents, booksellers and librarians bound by a passion for the mystery genre. Libraries in the United States, including commonwealths and territories, can enter the group’s monthly We Love Libraries lottery by submitting an entry form and a photo of one or more staff members with three books by Sisters in Crime authors.

Sisters in Crime was founded in 1986 to promote the ongoing advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers. Today, the organization boasts 3,600 members and 51 chapters worldwide and its initiatives also include other scholarships; grants for academic research into the roles of women and underserved voices in crime fiction; cash awards to libraries and bookstores; and surveys and monitoring projects which determine visibility and representation of women and diverse voices in the genre and across the marketplace. For more information on its programs and author members, visit the organization’s website at www.sistersincrime.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

For questions or more information, contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

