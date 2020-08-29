Sinkhole repairs to close I-81 left northbound lane near Augusta/Rockingham line

Repairs on Interstate 81 are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, to deal with a sinkhole located northbound on the left shoulder at mile-marker 237.02 near the Augusta and Rockingham County line.

This location is between exit 235 at Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) near Weyers Cave and exit 240 at Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) near Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.

The left northbound lane will be closed next to the sinkhole beginning at 8 p.m. on September 2. Work will continue through the night. The left lane will reopen when the work is complete.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

Crews will be excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

The sinkhole was discovered on Aug. 19 during geological work. VDOT crews have been monitoring the hole for any significant changes before repairs could begin. Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately three feet deep and about five feet wide.

All work is weather permitting.

