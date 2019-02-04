Sinkhole repairs on I-81 southbound near Greenville in Augusta County

Motorists should be alert for right shoulder closures on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 212 in Augusta County. Crews will be performing emergency repairs for a sinkhole in this area. This location is between exit 213 at Route 11 near Greenville and exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County.

On Monday, February 4. crews closed the right shoulder. During the morning on February 5 the right travel lane may be closed for about 15 minutes to position equipment. The right lane is expected to reopen once the equipment is in place. Motorists should expect possible delays in this area.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, future lane closures may be needed. As much as possible work will remain on the right shoulder for the repairs.

Crews will be excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

All work is weather permitting.

