Singletary, Reynolds reuniting on UVA Alum team in TBT

Published Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, 12:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sean Singletary and J.R. Reynolds will be teaming up again on a team of UVA Basketball alums competing in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Singletary and Reynolds, the backcourt duo that led Virginia to the 2007 NCAA Tournament, will team up with Akil Mitchell and Darion Atkins, who were key players on the ‘Hoos team that won the 2014 ACC Tournament.

A complete roster for the team will be announced in the near future.

The team is partnering with Hoops2o, a non-profit clean water program founded by former Virginia two-time All-American and current NBA star Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana).

The UVA TBT team will dedicate a portion of the prize from the tournament to fund clean water projects in East Africa.

TBT is a 64-team tournament with a winner-take-all $2 million prize.

Visit www.thetournament.com for more information.

About Hoops2o

Hoops2o is a program of the successful Waterboys initiative. Waterboys was started by 2018 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and UVA alum Chris Long in 2015 and has delivered the gift of clean water to over 330,000 people in East Africa. Together with the NFL Waterboys program, Hoops2o uses a collective impact model to unite fans, professional athletes and coaches around the same goal: bringing clean water to one million people.

Hoops2o recruits players from across the NBA to raise funds and awareness for clean water initiatives in East Africa. Hoops2o includes UVA professional players Joe Harris (Brooklyn), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta), Justin Anderson (Brooklyn), Kyle Guy (Sacramento) and London Perrantes (Washington).

To learn more about Hoops2o and the Waterboys mission, visit www.waterboys.org/hoops2o.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”