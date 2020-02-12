Singletary, Reynolds reuniting on UVA Alum team in TBT
Sean Singletary and J.R. Reynolds will be teaming up again on a team of UVA Basketball alums competing in The Basketball Tournament this summer.
Singletary and Reynolds, the backcourt duo that led Virginia to the 2007 NCAA Tournament, will team up with Akil Mitchell and Darion Atkins, who were key players on the ‘Hoos team that won the 2014 ACC Tournament.
A complete roster for the team will be announced in the near future.
The team is partnering with Hoops2o, a non-profit clean water program founded by former Virginia two-time All-American and current NBA star Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana).
The UVA TBT team will dedicate a portion of the prize from the tournament to fund clean water projects in East Africa.
TBT is a 64-team tournament with a winner-take-all $2 million prize.
Visit www.thetournament.com for more information.
About Hoops2o
Hoops2o is a program of the successful Waterboys initiative. Waterboys was started by 2018 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and UVA alum Chris Long in 2015 and has delivered the gift of clean water to over 330,000 people in East Africa. Together with the NFL Waterboys program, Hoops2o uses a collective impact model to unite fans, professional athletes and coaches around the same goal: bringing clean water to one million people.
Hoops2o recruits players from across the NBA to raise funds and awareness for clean water initiatives in East Africa. Hoops2o includes UVA professional players Joe Harris (Brooklyn), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta), Justin Anderson (Brooklyn), Kyle Guy (Sacramento) and London Perrantes (Washington).
To learn more about Hoops2o and the Waterboys mission, visit www.waterboys.org/hoops2o.
