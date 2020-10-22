Single-vehicle crash on Route 11 in Augusta County takes life of Lexington man

A Lexington man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Route 11 in Augusta County on Wednesday.

A 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday when it crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned.

The driver, Max B. Miller, III, 28, of Lexington, was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

