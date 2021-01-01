Single-vehicle crash in Orange County takes life of Lignum man
Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.
The crash occurred on Wednesday along Route 692 (Grasty Gold Mine Rd), half of a mile north of Route 621 (Mine Run Rd).
A 1986 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling North on Route 692 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Tyrone D. Henson, 43, of Lignum, was ejected from the vehicle. Henson died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.