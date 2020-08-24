Single-vehicle crash in Orange County claims life of Barboursville man

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County reported on Sunday at 10:24 p.m. on Route 33 just west of the intersection of Route 20.

A 2003 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on Route 33 went it crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a mailbox, a utility pole, and several trees, before it overturned.

The driver of the Toyota, John B. Digney IV, 23, of Barboursville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Digney died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

VSP was assisted by Orange County Fire and EMS, VDOT, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

