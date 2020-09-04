Single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County results in fatality

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 8:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Tanner is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County that occurred on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. on Route 718 a half-mile west of Route 29.

A 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 718, when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, George W. Lee, 56, of Leon, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Lee was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old male, was uninjured. The male was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments