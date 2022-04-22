Single-vehicle crash in Clarke County takes life of Bluemont man

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. that occurred on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. along Route 643.

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Route 643 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a mailbox, a telephone pole, a tree, and five parked vehicles before it came to rest.

The driver of the Jeep, Nicole M. Gray, 33, of Nashville, Tenn., was not injured in the crash. Gray was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Michael D. Ables, 34, of Bluemont, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Abels died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

One of the parked vehicles had two occupants. One of those occupants, a 20-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

