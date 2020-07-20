Single vehicle accident results in fatality on Blue Ridge Parkway
A Cape Charles man died in a single vehicle accident at Milepost 20 on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday evening.
John M. Kohler, 35, was traveling north on the parkway at Milepost 20 around 7 p.m. when the vehicle he was operating came into a right hand curve at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.
The vehicle came to rest on its left side facing south on the parkway.
Kohler, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result, did not survive the accident.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.