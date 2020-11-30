Accident in Mount Jackson claims life of Shenandoah County man

A Shenandoah County man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mount Jackson on Sunday.

A 2019 Jeep Renegade was traveling south on Main Street/Route 11 at 5:20 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a curb, guardrail, fence, and power pole before coming to rest in the 5500 block of Main Street/Route 11.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old male of Shenandoah County, suffered life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

His remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy.

There were no other occupants in the Jeep.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

