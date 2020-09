Single-vehicle accident in Madison County claims the life of senior

A Madison man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route 230 just east of Route 29 in Madison County on Tuesday.

Charles E. Bright, 77, was traveling east on Route 230 at 11:25 a.m. when his 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

