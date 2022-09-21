Menu
single lane closures in downtown waynesboro begin tonight
Local

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
waynesboro crosswalk stamping
Submitted photo

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro.

The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro.

This project is scheduled to last five nights total.

The scheduled nights for the crosswalk work are Wednesday, Sept. 21; Thursday, Sept. 22; Monday, Sept. 26; Tuesday, Sept. 27; and Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The locations impacted include the following intersections:

  • West Main Street and Church Street
  • West Main Street and South Wayne Avenue
  • West Main Street and Arch Avenue
  • South Wayne Avenue and Federal Street
  • South Wayne Avenue and 11th Street
  • Arch Avenue and Federal Street
  • Two mid-block crossings on West Main Street between Arch Avenue and Church Street

According to the news flash, the traffic division will communicate with the Emergency Operations Center as the closed locations change.

Every effort will also be made to minimize impact to downtown businesses.

For questions, residents and businesses may contact the public works department at (540) 942-6743.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

