single lane closures in downtown waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro.

The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro.

This project is scheduled to last five nights total.

The scheduled nights for the crosswalk work are Wednesday, Sept. 21; Thursday, Sept. 22; Monday, Sept. 26; Tuesday, Sept. 27; and Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The locations impacted include the following intersections:

West Main Street and Church Street

West Main Street and South Wayne Avenue

West Main Street and Arch Avenue

South Wayne Avenue and Federal Street

South Wayne Avenue and 11th Street

Arch Avenue and Federal Street

Two mid-block crossings on West Main Street between Arch Avenue and Church Street

According to the news flash, the traffic division will communicate with the Emergency Operations Center as the closed locations change.

Every effort will also be made to minimize impact to downtown businesses.

For questions, residents and businesses may contact the public works department at (540) 942-6743.