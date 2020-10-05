Single confirmed COVID-19 case closing Augusta, Staunton courts through Oct. 7

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Staunton and Augusta County courts are closed through Wednesday due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case among court staff.

The closure will allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting consistent with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

People who were potentially exposed have been contacted by CSHD. Potentially exposed staff, attorneys and judges were tested this morning. Test results are anticipated on Wednesday, at which time a determination will be made about the resumption of operations at the courts on Thursday and Friday.

The affected courts include the circuit courts, general district courts, and the juvenile and domestic relations courts for both the City of Staunton and Augusta County.

The Clerks’ offices are in the process of rescheduling court dates and will be notifying those who are affected.

“We have provided recommended CDC guidance to facilities personnel on how to best disinfect and sanitize the court spaces,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for the CSHD. “Keeping the buildings free of people for several days helps to ensure the cleanliness as well. We are suggesting increased vigilance with symptom monitoring for those who may have attended court last week and hope they will take advantage of the free local testing.”

Individuals who attended court from Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 1, and who have not been contacted by CSHD staff are encouraged to monitor symptoms.

If you have any questions, call the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center at 877-ASK-VDH3 or the CSHD at 540-332-

7830.

Related

Comments