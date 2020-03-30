Single-car accident claims life of Rockingham County woman
An Elkton woman is dead after a single-car accident on Route 33 near the intersection of Confederacy Drive on Sunday night.
Amy D. Alexander, 54, was traveling east on Route 33 when her 2017 Nissan Rogue ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned before coming to rest.
Alexander died at the scene, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Fire and EMS, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.