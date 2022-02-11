Simplify client account management with an online escrow service

As a business, you want to give your customers reliable and trustworthy payment options. Escrow accounts offer all forms of business a hassle-free payment option that is convenient, secure, and trustworthy. Therefore, you can focus on building your business and offering the best customer services to boost your brand and grow your business.

What’s an online escrow service?

An online escrow service is a neutral third party that holds a fund on behalf of both parties until the sale or purchase is complete or a specific condition or obligation is met. Online escrow services help manage disputes by holding the funds until all conditions are satisfied and then releasing them to the seller only after he/she has fulfilled all his obligations.

Buyer and seller protection

Using an escrow service from Intermediar.com for online sales is now essential for buyers and sellers. You can bid and sell without worry because the funds are only released when the goods or services have been delivered in full. As a seller, you receive payment upfront without risking fraud or non-payment. An escrow account can help reduce the chances of fraudulent activity and help if a dispute arises between parties involved in the transaction. There is also no liability to your company in case of a conflict between parties.

Easy access and flexibility

With online escrow services, you can easily set up an account and make deposits into the account at any time. You can also connect your online payment accounts to the business bank account for more convenience. You can use online escrow services to pay vendors, contractors, or employees without having to worry about paying them directly or having them deposit funds directly into your account.

Cost savings with online escrow service

One way in which businesses can reduce their costs is by using an escrow account for financial transactions such as payroll, property purchases, and collecting funds from customers. As there is no need for employees or third-party agents to handle these payments, companies will save labor costs while simplifying their financial processes.

Security of funds

Whether making a real estate transaction or paying for goods online, you want to know that the payment is safe and secure. Escrow accounts offer buyers and sellers peace of mind as payments are held in a secure account. A safe payment method also means both parties can enjoy a quicker transaction without having to wait for payments to clear.

Guaranteed results and customization

As an online business or real estate brokerage, you must guarantee the results that you promise your customers. An escrow account can help ensure that both parties are satisfied with their results. Online escrows can be customized to fit your business needs, including providing special protections for international transactions and independent contractors paid on a commission basis.

Get your online escrow solutions today

An escrow account is a neutral third party that manages money and assets exchange between two parties. The account protects both parties from fraud and theft in the transaction. You will also benefit from less risk of litigation by using online escrow services. An online escrow service will charge a fee for this added security and protection. Still, it is worth considering providing a more reliable payment option for customers while also reducing the risk of fraud and chargebacks.

Story by Brad Bernanke