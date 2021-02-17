Simple ways to improve your self-confidence

Self-confidence is something that we all want. Unfortunately, we often do things to self-sabotage our pursuit of this mission. But with a strategic emphasis on improving this area of your life, you can generate significant improvement and create more happiness than ever before.

Why self-confidence matters

When was the last time you possessed pure, unbridled self-confidence? If you’re like most people, you can’t remember a time. Or, it was during early childhood, before you were exposed to some of the cruelty of the world.

But if we’re honest, self-confidence is something that we all long to increase. And by proactively pursuing this goal, you can enjoy benefits like:

A penchant for trying new things and putting yourself out there.

Better performance in your personal life and career.

Greater resilience and the ability to bounce back from challenges.

Improved romantic and platonic relationships.

And that’s just the start. As your self-confidence improves, you’ll find yourself feeling more happiness and satisfaction in all areas of your life. From your job to your home life, you’ll spend less time hesitating and second-guessing and more time doing things that bring you joy.

3 tips for increasing self-confidence

We all have some amount of self-confidence. It’s just buried a little deeper in some of us than others. Whether you’re a “1” on a 10-point scale, or you come in somewhere around a “7” or “8,” there are plenty of ways to boost your self-confidence and enjoy a better life. Here are some tips:

1. Get off social media

As much fun as social media can be, it’s a huge source of distraction. Even worse, it’s created a comparison culture in which you’re constantly fed a stream of never-ending and illusory content. Everyone is putting their best images and experiences forward, which makes you feel like you don’t measure up.

The problem with social media is that it’s all a farce. What we don’t see are the 100 pictures that were deleted so that the Instagram model could post the perfect shot. And when one of our friends from high-school posts a picture from their million-dollar mansion, we aren’t able to see the years of failure and sacrifice that enabled them to buy the house. (Or the massive mortgage payment that’s supporting it.)

For all of its convenience, social media is doing your self-confidence no favors. And as counter-cultural as it may be, logging out is probably your best chance of restoring self-confidence in today’s day and age.

2. Take care of your body

You are more than your looks, but it’s hard to have any self-confidence if you aren’t taking care of your body. When you take care of your body, you look better and feel better. Here are some suggestions:

Eat a fresher diet and eliminate as many processed foods as possible. By fueling your body with healthy and nutritious food, you’ll feel better and perform better.

Exercise daily and enjoy the release of pain-killing endorphins.

Fix your smile. It’s amazing how much more confidence you’ll have when your teeth are straight and white. If you have missing teeth, consider getting dental implants to restore your smile and enjoy more self-confidence.

These are just a few examples. You’ll also want to do things like get more sleep and eliminate stress triggers. At the end of the day, it’s about being kind to your body. And when you’re kind to your body, your brain responds in a positive manner.

3. Filter your circle of influence

You become the average of the five or six people you spend the most time with. You start to think like them, act like them, and even feel like them. In other words, they have a direct impact on your level of self-confidence.

If you have low self-confidence, have you considered that you might be spending time with other people who also have low self-confidence? You could benefit from filtering your circle of influence and spending more time with people who operate out of a place of positivity and abundance.

Adding it all up

Possessing self-confidence doesn’t mean that you have it all figured out. Instead, it’s about trusting your own abilities and qualities. It’s rooted in the assurance that you are enough. And while we all reach this point via different paths, the benefits of cultivating a greater sense of self-confidence are clear. Make this a priority in your life and you’ll discover more meaning and purpose in the years ahead.

Story by Darren Wilson

