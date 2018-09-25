Simple ways to de-stress

With our modern lifestyles demanding much more than the 9-5 job, the daily commute, as well as all those other factors of life we need to fit in, it’s no wonder that many of us feel frazzled, burnt out and unable to spend as much quality time with others or doing the things we enjoy. However, we don’t have to be slaves to the rat-race, and there are some ways we can all learn to cope better and manage our time more effectively. If you want some simple ways to de-stress, this guide shows you how.

Exercise

While exercise might feel like the last thing on your mind when you are feeling stressed, it is one of the best stress-busters around. Try to do 30 minutes of exercise every day. It doesn’t have to be something that requires a lot of effort, like jogging, unless you want it to. It could just be as simple as dancing as you do your household chores! Exercising helps reduce stress by increasing the number of feel-good chemicals in our brains, such as endorphins and serotonin. It relaxes our muscles and helps us to sleep better too!

Music

Putting on your favorite tunes and singing along is a great way to de-stress, as the act of singing make us breathe more deeply, uses our lungs and chest muscles and helps us release tension. If you prefer something a little quieter, classical music is known to help us relax. It can help distract us from thoughts and allows us to feel our emotions. When we allow ourselves to do that, we can release any negative feelings that might be causing us stress.

Other sounds that might be helpful in reducing stress are sounds of natures, such as birdsong, drumming rain, thunderstorms or waves.

Relaxants

There is nothing wrong with enjoying a glass of wine or two after dinner if it helps you unwind. Some people enjoy using hand pipes for smoking, or eating a favorite dessert. Doing these things may not be good for your health in the long term, but occasional use may help you to de-stress after a busy day.

Meditation

Meditation is one of the simplest ways to relax, and also one of the most effective. To meditate, sit quietly for a few minutes and focus on your breathing. Try to clear your mind of any thoughts by just noticing the sensations you have in your body. Once you are able to do this, build up your meditation time. It does take some practice to be able to achieve a still mind, but when you do, you will find you are calmer and feel energized to take on any challenges.

When we feel stress every day, it is important to get it under control as over time it can lead to a range of physical and mental conditions that could affect your quality of life. Learn how to manage your stress by following these few simple tips and living a healthy lifestyle, and this will put you on the right path.

