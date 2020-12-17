Simmons Gap Road bridge rehabilitation project completed three weeks early

The bridge rehabilitation project on Simmons Gap Road – Route 628 – was completed more than three weeks ahead of schedule.

The Route 628 bridge over the Lynch River in Greene County is open to traffic.

The bridge, located about 0.2-mile from the Albemarle County line and 0.5-mile from Route 614 (Brokenback Mountain Road), was scheduled to be closed through Jan. 8.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

