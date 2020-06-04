Signs your website’s UX sucks: 7 symptoms of poor user experience

Published Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020, 9:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If a customer walks up to your company’s door and finds it locked around 9 a.m.? What do you think they will do? If they’re a repeat customer, chances are they’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and give you a call. But if they’re a first-timer, well, they might walk away and never return.

From that simple analogy, what can you deduce?

The type of experience customers have when they come to your business can go a long way in determining whether or not they continue to do business with you.

In the same vein, you can think of a company’s website as its digital storefront, where customers come to inquire, transact, and build a relationship with the brand.

So when customers come to your website, they do so because they need an immediate answer to their pain points. Unfortunately, if they are greeted by a bad UX (User experience) – such as a slow loading site – not only will they walk away from your site and jump to that of your competitor, but they’ll also bad-mouth your business when talking with their friends.

In order to help prevent that, we’ve compiled a list of some of the symptoms of poor user experience. If your business’ website is showing any of them, you shouldn’t hesitate to contact a top-end website developer, like LILO, the best web design in London.

Slowly loading site

A website with a good UX must never take forever to load. If yours is taking more than a couple of seconds to load up its pages, then you need no telling that your UX sucks. To figure this out, open a new tab on your smartphone browser right now and access your website. If you have to wait for up to 5 seconds before the pages load, then it means that your site is faster than approximately 25% of the web, according to SEMrush.

This is still good. But your target should be in the 1.7-2.9 seconds range. The average internet user today has no time to wait, so you want your site to load up quickly if you want to keep them.

Frustrating ads

For most website owners, we know that the goal of your site is to get people to sign up for your newsletter, convince them to join your email list, convert them into leads, and ultimately make sales. But you don’t have to do that at the expense of visitors’ experience.

If users have to jungle through lots of ads/pop-up messages before reaching their ultimate destination on your site, chances are they’ll be frustrated and probably just move out of your site and never return.

Stock photos

If the bulk of the photos on your site are stock photos, then I’m going to burst your bubble by saying that UX seriously sucks. Nobody likes to see the same photos they see on social media, Google news, and other random outlets on reputable sites. So when users find that your pages are chock-full with stock photos, they will have the wrong perception of your business.

Enforcing actions

If your site is still in the habit of enforcing actions on people, I’m pretty sure you will turn more people away than you will retain customers. Personally, I’ve come across plenty of sites that ask me to register for their newsletters first before I can access the rest of the content on their site. Nine out of ten times, I exit the sites!

You don’t need to force anyone to do anything. If your content is convincing enough and your CTAs (Call to action) are placed strategically, people will do what you want them to do.

Poor navigation

The world we live in is complex enough, so we don’t need anyone making anything any more complex than they need to be. If users have to tour the whole of your site before they can find what they’re looking for, trust me, they will get frustrated.

Nobody wants to spend hours scouring a site for an information they expect to find on the homepage. Many a site uses sitemaps, and I, personally, find this quite impressive.

However, even with a site map, your site should be simple enough to navigate from point A to B without taking detours.

Less-than-impressive style

At the end of the day, you need to remember that your site is designed for humans. And as much as you want to appeal to the algorithms of search engines (bots), you want to appeal to humans the most.

This is where styling comes into play. What’s your site’s font like, the layouts, the visual contents, location of the plugins, and other basic styling features?

I remember bookmarking a site some time ago just because of how cute and attractive their pages were.

Non-responsive design

One of the biggest features of the digital world is that it runs mostly on “mobile.” That is, many a time, people prefer to access websites and other digital platforms from the comfort of their smartphones. So if your website is not as responsive or appealing on a mobile device as it is on a desktop computer, then it is safe to say that your site sucks.

Nobody will come back to your site if they can’t get the same treatment they get on their computers on their phones.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments