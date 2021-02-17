Sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on VDH’s new pre-registration system

Virginia launched a statewide vaccine pre-registration system on Tuesday. All Virginians, regardless of phase eligibility, can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who should pre-register?

Anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register. The Central Shenandoah Health District is currently focusing vaccination efforts on certain groups in Phase 1b, and it may be awhile before everyone has access to a COVID-19 vaccine. That being said, it is a good idea to get pre-registered now!

Do I need to pre-register on vaccinate.virginia.gov if I already signed up for the CSHD waitlist?

No. All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue, and will be able to search that they are in the new system. Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov and select “Check the List” to see if you are pre-registered.

Note: If you completed the CSHD “Request for Individual Vaccine Survey, “COVID-19 Vaccine General Vaccine Information Survey,” “Solicitud para Vacunación Individual,” “Formulario de encuesta del COVID-19 para el público en general,” or you called the health department and gave your information via phone, your information has been transferred to the new system.

You can check that your information is in the system by going to vaccinate.virginia.gov and selecting “Check the List.”

What happens if I can’t find my name on the State Vaccine Pre-Registration site?

First, try looking up your information using different contact information (phone, emails, etc.). If you have multiple emails, try inputting your different emails. If that does not work, try looking yourself up using your phone number(s). Lastly, if you still can’t find your name, you may pre-register again on this system.

I received registration from PrepMod and I was unable to make an appointment (I didn’t see the email, I had plans, etc.). What happens to my place on the waitlist?

You do not lose your place on the waitlist. You will be contacted when there is another vaccine available for you. Keep an eye on your email and check your spam folders.

I registered for an appointment. What happens in the case on inclement weather?

In the case of inclement weather, you will get an email notification through PrepMod that your appointment has been postponed. PrepMod will also be used to send further instructions.

How will I receive registration information?

You will receive an email from the health department or one of its healthcare partners with registration information. If you receive an email from the health department, the email will come from an email address that ends in virginia.gov. VDH is using “PrepMod” as its registration system. If you do not have internet or email and called the health department to get on the waitlist, you will receive a call and be registered over the phone.

Please only complete registration links that are sent directly to you by the health department or its healthcare partners.

All clinics are by appointment only, and VDH is using the waitlist to send out registration links.

Inclement weather

In the case of inclement weather, you will get an email notification that your appointment has been postponed.

You only need to complete the surveys once.

Registration information will be sent when there is a vaccine available for you. Registration information goes out based on the day/time you entered the waitlist

While you wait for the vaccine, everyone should:

Talk to your doctor. Ask your doctor if they plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and if you have any concerns about allergies.

Ask your doctor if they plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and if you have any concerns about allergies. Follow the Central Shenandoah Health District on Facebook . Important COVID-19 vaccine updates are posted on the Facebook page.

Important COVID-19 vaccine updates are posted on the Facebook page. Bookmark the CSHD website . Updates, including any press releases, are posted here.

Updates, including any press releases, are posted here. Attend CSHD’s twice weekly office hours. Health education team hosts office hours on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New! Spanish speaking health educators are available on every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m.-6:45p.m. To attend, dial 1-844-992-4726 and enter the access code 132 173 5589 when prompted. When asked for attendee ID, press #. To unmute yourself during the call press *6.

