Sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Augusta Health today

Augusta Health’s COVID Vaccination Taskforce is highlighting that all individuals within the Central Shenandoah Health District over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at the Augusta Health Vaccination Clinic.

The Central Shenandoah Health District consists of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties, as well as Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington, Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.

The clinic is currently offering Pfizer for those 16 and older (parent or guardian must be present), and Moderna for those 18 and older.

Photo ID is required, and eligibility will be verified.

Making an appointment is easy.

Visit AugustaHealth.com/Vaccine Look for upcoming clinics on the Vaccine Appointments Page Click to begin registration

Not able to get an appointment online? Call 540-332-5122 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email VaccinationTaskforce@AugustaHealth.com

