Sierra Club: Virginia’s new majority must usher in a green future

For the first time in almost three decades, the democratic party will hold a majority in both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly.

This shift in political power reaffirms the demand for bold policy changes that address the climate crisis and hold corporate polluters accountable. Tuesday saw eight general assembly seats flip from Republican to Democrat, and all of those newly elected members were endorsed by the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.

The election results represent a mandate for climate action from voters. While in power, Republicans obstructed climate solutions like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and ignored Virginia’s overwhelming demand and potential for clean energy by voting down legislation like the Solar Freedom bill.

“Virginians understand the importance of addressing the climate crisis,” said Corrina Beall, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Legislative and Political Director. “On Tuesday, voters elected candidates who will put our climate and communities before polluters’ profits.”

The Sierra Club Virginia Chapter will work to ensure the Democratic majority upholds its promises to voters by passing environmental legislation that accomplishes:

Cutting climate pollution from dirty power plants by joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative;

Adopting bold clean energy and energy efficiency standards that will protect the health of our communities and reduce Virginians’ electricity costs; and

Expanding access to customer owned and locally sited solar energy.

“Our state leaders now have an unprecedented opportunity to enact policies that improve the lives of Virginians who, historically, have been underrepresented in the state capitol,” said Kate Addleson, Director of the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter. “Democratic representatives in the state House and Senate won’t be living up to their promises unless they act on climate by joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and address Virginians’ excessive energy burden with aggressive efficiency measures.”

