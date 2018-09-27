Sierra Club endorses Jennifer Lewis in Sixth District congressional race

The Sierra Club announced its endorsement of Jennifer Lewis to represent Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District today.

During her campaign, Lewis has put great emphasis on creating a strong clean energy economy for all Virginians. She is a tireless advocate for the living wage and supports bold goals for clean energy adoption, including a nationwide commitment to 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

“Jennifer Lewis highly values the environment and knows the dangerous consequences fossil fuels have had on her district,” Corrina Beall, Legislative & Political Director for the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter, said. “In Congress, she will serve as a powerful ally against corporate polluters.”

Lewis would bring fresh, pro-environment leadership to her district and the House of Representatives. She supports measures that would reform federal agencies like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to better represent the interests of everyday Virginians.

“Jennifer Lewis’ strong stances against the dirty and dangerous Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley fracked-gas pipelines represent the will of the people in her district,” Kate Addleson, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Director, said. “We are confident that she will work to protect Virginia’s families’ health and build a clean energy economy that benefits the 6th district and the commonwealth as a whole.”

