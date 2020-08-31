Sierra Club endorses Dr. Cameron Webb in Fifth District congressional race

The Sierra Club has endorsed Dr. Cameron Webb for the Fifth District congressional seat.

In their endorsement, the Sierra Club emphasized Webb’s commitment to environmental protection.

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Sierra Club. They have been on the frontlines of the environmental movement since its inception and I am proud to join their 3.8 million members in the fight to protect our public lands and preserve our planet” said Webb, the Democratic Party nominee in the Fifth. “As a member of Congress, I will protect the health of our planet the same way I work to protect the health of my patients—by following the science and making evidenced-based decisions.”

