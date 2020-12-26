Sidewalk project on Route 29 Business in Madison Heights to start in January

Published Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, 10:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A much anticipated sidewalk project is set to begin after the first of the year in Madison Heights, Amherst County.

Construction of the pedestrian accommodations will begin Jan. 4, weather permitting, on Route 29 Business from Route 1054, Lakeview Drive to just north of Route 682, Woodys Lake Road. During construction, motorists should anticipate lane closures and delays.

Pedestrian detours will be provided during construction, except during Phase 4 for which a pedestrian shuttle will be in use.

The phases of construction are as follows:

Phase One: Intersections of Route 29 Business and Routes 1054, 766 and 682

Phase Two: Southbound Route 29 Business between Routes 1054 and 766

Phase Three: Northbound Route 29 Business between Routes 1054 and 766

Phase Four: Northbound Route 29 Business between Routes 766and 682

The project, scheduled for completion November 2021, will improve safety for pedestrians and motorists along the Route 29 Business corridor, while providing access to businesses.

Related

Comments